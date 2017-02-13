Microsoft-Friendly Media Prematurely Announces Death of GNU/Linux (Old Tactics) to Market Vista 10
Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 14th of February 2017 04:49:51 PM Filed under
Munich mulls dropping Linux, returning to Windows 10 [Ed: Misleading headline from Microsoft Peter as they never used Vista 10 to begin with. Does Ars editor check their headlines at all? What happens in Munich right now reminds us that Microsoft hates Linux]
Munich looks to ditch its Linux infrastructure and bring back Windows [Ed: Must be frustrating to Microsoft. They repeatedly tried bribes. Repeatedly fake 'studies' for pressure. Now this.]
The city authority only made the change in 2013 migrating 1,500 municipal staff to a custom version of Ubuntu called Limux.
Munich authorities considering a return to Windows after a decade on Linux [Ed: Watch how Microsoft shilling site cover this]
Linux Set to Lose Its Flagship Project as Munich Considers to Ditch It for Windows [Ed: A lot of people already believe that Munich's adoption of GNU/Linux was a failure not because it is but because Microsoft paid Gartner, HP etc. to say so]
The city of Munich might drop Linux for Windows 10, could switch by 2020 [Ed: another Microsoft shilling site]
