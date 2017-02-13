today's leftovers
-
VC Investor Martin Casado on the Future of Software-Defined Networking
Software-defined networking’s biggest accomplishment last year was achieving market traction and validation, says Martin Casado, a general partner at the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. But there are still many challenges ahead for the industry at large and the organizations that aim to drive SDN forward.
-
What is the best Linux distro for beginners?
Abundance of choice is one of the biggest challenges faced by all Linux users, particularly those dipping their toe in the water for the first time. Choosing your first Linux distro can be incredibly daunting, especially when you don't even know what you're looking for.
In Linux's early days, choosing a distro was simple: you went with the one you had heard about, or the one that someone you knew had experience with, or the one with some degree of documentation. Naturally, then, you were limited in choice to the likes of RedHat, Debian, or Slackware.
-
DEFT “Zero” Linux 2017.1 Lightweight Hacker Distro Available For Download
-
No, OpenSUSE and SUSE Downloads Haven’t Been Hacked
Some inconsequential remnants of SUSE’s old relationship with Novell remain, however; both the domain names and the IP addresses used by SUSE/openSUSE are still listed as being owned by Novell. If I were SUSE, I think I’d take care of that and have both transferred to my name. There’s no need to remind people of a history that’s better left forgotten.
All indications are that the defacer of the openSUSE News site, which operates as a subdomain of openSUSE.org, leveraged a widely reported vulnerability in WordPress that has recently been responsible for more than 2 million WordPress sites being hacked. The vulnerability was fixed in late January with the WordPress 4.7.2 update.
-
Freexian’s report about Debian Long Term Support, January 2017
In January, about 159 work hours have been dispatched among 13 paid contributors. Their reports are available:
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Foundation News
ONF and ON.Lab Announcements
Linux and FOSS Events: Oman's SQU and FOSDEM
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
3 weeks 6 days ago
11 weeks 3 days ago
12 weeks 3 hours ago
15 weeks 2 days ago
17 weeks 1 day ago
18 weeks 4 days ago
18 weeks 4 days ago
18 weeks 6 days ago