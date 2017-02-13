Today in Techrights
Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 14th of February 2017 08:51:13 PM Filed under
- EPO-Connected Writers Are Using Alternative Facts or Fake News to Promote the Unitary Patent in British Media
- Microsoft Has Not Managed to Blackmail Huawei Over Android and GNU/Linux, But Its Trolls/Satellites Are Trying
- IBM Has Become an Enemy of GNU/Linux and a Loud Proponent of Software Patents
- Leaked: European Patent Office a Fire Hazard Waiting to Cause Tragedy (Possible Deaths)
- For Valentine’s Day, Battistelli Learns to Stop Worrying and Love to Lie
- India Cites Public Interest in Patent Case Where Embargo Attempted Against Local Drugmaker
- Growingly Desperate for Applicants Amid Brain Drain, EPO Pays Breitbart ‘News’
- Links 14/2/2017: Linux Lite 3.4, GNU Health 3.0.6
»
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Foundation News
ONF and ON.Lab Announcements
Linux and FOSS Events: Oman's SQU and FOSDEM
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
3 weeks 6 days ago
11 weeks 3 days ago
12 weeks 3 hours ago
15 weeks 2 days ago
17 weeks 1 day ago
18 weeks 4 days ago
18 weeks 4 days ago
18 weeks 6 days ago