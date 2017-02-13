OpenWrt-driven LoRa gateways feature indoor and outdoor models
Dragino’s LoRa Gateways run OpenWrt on an Atheros AR9331 — and Arduino on an ATMega328P — and bridge LoRA wireless with IP using WiFi, Ethernet, or 3G/4G.
Shenzhen based Dragino Technology has launched a weatherproof Outdoor OLG01 LoRa Gateway to go along with its two indoor LG01-P and LG01-S LoRa Gateway models for LoRa wireless IoT applications. Here, we’ll cover all three models, as well as a relatively new Lora IoT Kit, which combines the LG01-P with LoRa and GPS shields, a pair of Arduino Uno boards, and sensors (see farther below).
