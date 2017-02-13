Android Leftovers
Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 14th of February 2017 10:05:03 PM Filed under
-
There’s good and bad news about the hottest Android phone launching next week
Late next week, a new flagship Android handset will be launched, effectively becoming the next big new thing. Unfortunately, it’s not the one you probably want to see, though it’ll certainly be one of the top Android handsets of the first half of the year.
-
Nest Cam can now detect doors, gets improved push notifications, Android launcher shortcuts
-
Android Wear 2.0 has me itching to spend money on an LG smart watch
-
Nokia Android phone UK release date, price and specifications | Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, Nokia P1 rumours: Nokia 3, 5 & 6 Android phones tipped alongside Nokia 3310 throwback for MWC 2017
-
Podcast: Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatches, Android-Enabled Chromebooks, Oculus And Best Buy
»
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Foundation News
ONF and ON.Lab Announcements
Linux and FOSS Events: Oman's SQU and FOSDEM
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
3 weeks 6 days ago
11 weeks 3 days ago
12 weeks 3 hours ago
15 weeks 2 days ago
17 weeks 1 day ago
18 weeks 4 days ago
18 weeks 4 days ago
18 weeks 6 days ago