Lumina Adds Luster to Linux Desktop
The Lumina Desktop Environment desktop is a standout in the crowded field of Linux graphical user interface choices.
Lumina is a compact, lightweight, XDG-compliant graphical desktop environment developed from scratch. Its focus is on giving users a streamlined, efficient work environment with minimal system overhead.
Lumina was first developed for the BSD family of operating systems (such as FreeBSD and TrueOS). It is gaining interest among Linux users, having been introduced for a growing number of Linux distros.
