Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Linux Foundation Teaches GNU and Linux

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 14th of February 2017 11:55:35 PM Filed under
GNU
Linux
  • Linux Foundation is offering training and certification discounts for Valentine's Day

    Happy Valentine's Day, dear BetaNews readers! Please know that I love you all very much. On this day of romance, restaurants will be crowded with couples celebrating the holiday. If you have a significant other, I hope you have already purchased a gift or at least a greeting card by now. If not, you might be fighting over slim-pickings at the store this evening!

  • The Linux Foundation Releases Free Open Source Software Basics Publication

    The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit advancing professional open source management for mass collaboration, today released a free electronic publication, Open Source Software Basics, providing an overview of open source management principles based on The Linux Foundation's work with more than 300 companies, from startups to the world's largest corporations.

»

More in Tux Machines

Linux Foundation News

ONF and ON.Lab Announcements

Linux and FOSS Events: Oman's SQU and FOSDEM

Security Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6