Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

KDE and Qt

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 14th of February 2017 11:56:37 PM Filed under
KDE
  • KDE Plasma 5.9.2 Desktop Rolls Out on Valentine's Day with Multiple Bug Fixes

    It's Valentine's Day, and to celebrate this important event, the KDE developers demonstrate their love for KDE Plasma users by bringing them a new maintenance update for the KDE Plasma 5.9 desktop environment.

    Yes, we're talking about KDE Plasma 5.9.2, the second point release to the latest KDE Plasma 5.9 desktop, which launched just two weeks ago for various GNU/Linux distributions, including KDE Neon and Arch Linux. Because of the new, fast release cycle, you see this new version just one week after the first update, namely KDE Plasma 5.9.1.

  • An Early Qt 5.9 Alpha Snapshot: Qt 5.9 Packing A Ton Of Features

    While Qt 5.8 was released less than one month ago, the Qt 5.9 Alpha release is on approach for landing.

    Jani Heikkinen today announced the first Qt 5.9 Alpha snapshot. This isn't the formal Qt 5.9 Alpha release, but will become the official Alpha source package if there isn't anything important that's missing. Hit up that mailing list link if you are interested in testing.

  • First Qt 5.9 alpha snapshot available
  • KDE's Plasma Discover Package Manager to Support Flatpak Packages and Repos

    It looks to us like Flatpak, the open-source application sandboxing and distribution framework for GNU/Linux systems is on its way to becoming the norm on most distributions.

    Not only that GNOME Software offers support for Flatpak runtimes, but it appears that KDE's Plasma Discover graphical package manager will do too, as KDE developer Jan Grulich reports today on the upcoming availability of a Flatpak backend to implement support for handling Flatpak packages and repositories in the app.

  • KDE Discover flatpak backend

    As some of you might already know, I’ve been focusing lately on Flatpak and its integration into KDE. You can check my work on Flatpak KDE portals, which are being currently included in our KDE runtimes and repositories were migrated to KDE git so there has been made some progress since last time I talked about them. Recently I started looking into adding Flatpak support to KDE Discover, to have same support for Flatpak as Gnome has with gnome-software. From the begining it was a nightmare for me as I have never used any glib based library so that slowed me down little bit. I also went through gnome-software code to understand how flatpak integration is done there to get some inspiration. Things went well since then and I have already quite nice stuff to share with you. We currently support most common functionality, like listing available/installed flatpak applications in Discover with possibilities to install/remove/update and of course launch them. We also support flatpak bundles and flatpakref files already.

»

More in Tux Machines

Linux Foundation News

ONF and ON.Lab Announcements

Linux and FOSS Events: Oman's SQU and FOSDEM

Security Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6