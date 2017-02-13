Language Selection

Red Hat and Fedora

Red Hat
  • CTU Training Solutions joins Red Hat Academy

    CTU Training Solutions announced it has collaborated with Red Hat to create the CTU Training Solutions Red Hat Academy. Red Hat Academy is an open source, Web-deployed and Web-managed education programme that is designed to provide turnkey curriculum materials to academic institutions to start and sustain an open source and Linux curriculum programme.

  • A discussion of Fedora's Legal state

    Tom Callaway, the Fedora Legal chair, will talk about the past, present, and future of licensing and legal issues in the Fedora community. Tom is not a lawyer, nor does he play one on TV, but he does consult with lawyers, and occasionally, go drinking with them. Bring your questions, and he'll do his best to answer them. I am not a lawyer, so nothing in my presentation should be (or could be) construed as legal advice.

    Fedora, as the evolution of Red Hat Linux, is one of the oldest and most well known Linux distributions in existence today. For more than 10 years, I have been the Fedora Legal representative who investigates licenses, negotiates with lawyers, advises our community, and does everything in my power to not have to tell people "no" without a very good reasoning.

  • Trying to get an idea about what packages are used
  • F25-20170210 Updated Lives released

    I am happy to announce new F25-20170210 Updated Lives.

  • Packaging Ampache in Fedora

    Hello Fedora Hackers! I've been working together with Remi Collet and Shawn Iwinski to package Ampache and its list of dependencies for Fedora. Ampache is a music server that allows you to listen to your music catalog in your web browser. There are even a variety of mobile applications that allow you to listen to your music on the go, such as DSub.

