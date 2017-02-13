Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Mageia 6 and OpenMandriva Lx

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 15th of February 2017 07:24:03 AM Filed under
MDV

  • A Glimpse of Mageia 6: Mageia 6 Sta2

    I noticed that the icons were new and the DE is more responsive that the beta that I had installed previously. I particularly loved the new icon for the Mageia Control Center (it reminded me of the nazar in Pisi Linux).

    I used the system a bit to see if I could detect certain glitches even though I know this is not a final version. My intention is not to write a review, but to assess potential problems and, most importantly, to get more familiar with Mageia running Plasma 5.

  • Upgrade to OpenMandriva Lx 3

    My HP Pavilion has been running OpenMandriva 2014 exclusively, but I decided to upgrade it to OpenMandriva Lx 3 last week.

»

More in Tux Machines

Linux Foundation News

ONF and ON.Lab Announcements

Linux and FOSS Events: Oman's SQU and FOSDEM

Security Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6