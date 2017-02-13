Linux Graphics: NVIDIA, Games, AMD, and Wayland
NVIDIA 378.13 stable driver released
Nvidia 378.13 Linux Graphics Driver Lets Users View Configured PRIME Displays
Nvidia released today a new short-lived graphics driver for GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris operating systems, adding support for multiple Quadro GPUs, as well as a bunch of new features and bug fixes.
Among the newly supported GPUs by Nvidia 378.13 graphics driver, we can mention Nvidia Quadro P400, Nvidia Quadro P600, Nvidia Quadro P1000, Nvidia Quadro P2000, Nvidia Quadro P3000, Nvidia Quadro P4000, Nvidia Quadro GP100, Nvidia Quadro M1200, and Nvidia Quadro M2200.
NVIDIA 375.39 Linux Driver Released, Backports Fixes To The Long-Lived Branch
NVIDIA's Unix graphics driver team has experienced a busy day with releasing the big 378 Linux driver feature update and two legacy driver releases while now they also have a stable update in their long-lived 375 driver series branch.
For those not wanting to switch to the NVIDIA 378.13 driver even though it's now considered stable, the 375.39 driver was released today in what NVIDIA is maintaining as the NVIDIA 375 long-lived driver series.
Feral Adds New Capability To Intel's Vulkan Mesa Driver
It looks like Feral Interactive might be getting closer to releasing their first Linux game port using Vulkan.
Looks like Feral Interactive are doing more work on Mesa
The recent Mesa release of Mesa 17.0.0 included a patch from Feral's Marc Di Luzio, but Feral aren't stopping there. Alex Smith from Feral has had two patches accepted into Mesa-git today.
Valve Has Another Linux Graphics Driver Developer Working On Open-Source AMD
You may have noticed recently that Timothy Arceri has been working on AMD Mesa/Gallium3D improvements while previously he mostly focused on the Intel driver stack at Collabora. It turns out this change-over is due to Arceri having joined Valve to work on the open-source AMD Linux driver stack.
Wayland 1.13 RC1, Weston 2.0 RC1 Released
Bryce Harrington today announced the Wayland 1.13 Release Candidate along with the Weston 2.0 Release Candidate in hoping to push out these Wayland feature updates next week.
Intel's ANV Vulkan Driver Gets An Important Performance Fix For Broadwell
OpenGL 4.0 Patches For Intel Ivy Bridge Revised
