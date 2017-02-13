Games for GNU/Linux
-
Soldat, a rather old side-view multiplayer action game is being ported to Linux
-
Castles 1 & 2, two more retro strategy games now have Linux versions on GOG powered by DOSBox
-
The Velocibox-like psychedelic action game 'Hyper Time Disruptor' is a nice surprise on itch.io
If you enjoy exercising your reflexes with games like Velocibox, then you can't miss this new and good-looking action game which is available on itch.io since a few days ago, under the Pay What You Want scheme. It's as simple and fun as it can be: you only need your mouse to control a ship whose mission is to reach a former version of itself from the past; to achieve that, you need to synchronize the trail left by it, so that you can gain speed until you get to it. Of course, things won't be that easy, because the path is filled with obstacles and you'll need to become faster and more responsive to avoid crashing the vessel.
-
Project Cars 2 now has a trailer, with no mention of their promised Linux/SteamOS support
Why am I not surprised? The developers of Project Cars 2 said the game would be coming out for SteamOS, but they are being silent on it. The same happened with the original.
-
The Talos Principle has a new stable build with more Vulkan optimizations
-
Diluvion, a deep-sea exploration game with RPG elements may be coming to Linux
Corben wrote in to let us know that Diluvion [Steam], a deep-sea exploration game with RPG elements looks like it might be coming over to Linux.
I think it looks fantastic! Love the visual work, especially when it's dark and they find stuff that glows. Could be an awesome game to get lost in and just explore away.
-
