GNOME News: Nautilus 3.24, Calendar, GParted, and GNOME 3.24

GNOME
  • Nautilus 3.24 File Manager Enters Beta, Adds New Keyboard Shortcuts and Features

    We already told you the other day when we reported the availability of new development releases of GNOME Software and GTK+ that the GNOME developers are currently preparing to unleash the first Beta version of the GNOME 3.24 desktop.

    Since yesterday, a lot more apps and core components from the GNOME Stack have appeared on the project's FTP servers, including the Nautilus file manager, which is used by default in numerous Linux-based operating systems that use the GNOME Stack, including Ubuntu, Fedora Workstation, Solus, and many others.

  • GNOME Calendar App to Finally Add a Week View in GNOME 3.24, Flatpak Support

    As part of the soon-to-be-released GNOME 3.24 Beta version, due later today or by the end of the week, the GNOME Calendar applications received its first development release.

    We've already told you that the GNOME developers are working hard these days to give us the first Beta preview of the upcoming GNOME 3.24 desktop environment, due for release on March 22, and we recommend reading our in-depth stories about what's coming new in Nautilus (Files), GTK+ 4, and GNOME Software components.

  • GParted 0.28 Begins Read-Write LUKS Encrypted File-System Support

    For those using GParted as a way to visually manage your Linux disk partitions/file-systems, GParted 0.28 was released as a Valentine's Day present for Linux users.

    The primary change with GParted 0.28 is that it adds partial read-write support for LUKS-encrypted file-systems. GParted 0.28 is now able to copy/resize/manipulate file-systems within LUKS volumes as well as moving closed LUKS sub-volumes. However, this GNOME Partition Editor isn't yet able to create, open, or close LUKS encryption volumes.

  • GParted 0.28.0 Adds Partial Read/Write Support for LUKS Encrypted Filesystems

    Curtis Gedak announced today the general availability of GParted 0.28.0, a new stable update of the widely-used open-source partition editor for Linux-based operating systems.

    GParted 0.28.0 comes approximately four months after the release of GParted 0.27.0, and the most important feature it introduces is partial read/write support for LUKS (Linux Unified Key Setup) encrypted filesystems, allowing users to resize or copy a file system enclosed in a LUKS volume. Additionally, it allows the move of closed LUKS volumes.

  • Watch: the New, Revamped Users Panel of the GNOME 3.24 Desktop Environment

    As we reported last year, the upcoming GNOME 3.24 desktop environment will come with a revamped GNOME Control Center component, and GNOME developer Felipe Borges now gives us a sneak peek into the new Users panel.

    GNOME Control Center's Users panel got a new design recently, which represents the developers' first attempt to move away from the old two-column panel and implement a single page concept, as you can see in the video attached below.

  • GTK+ 3.89.4 Released With More Vulkan Work, Wayland Fixes

    Matthias Clasen has issued the newest GTK4 development release with more feature work.

