Security Leftovers
-
Security updates for Tuesday
-
Experts worried about ransomware hitting critical infrastructure
Expect ransomware to grow more aggressive in the coming years, including higher ransom payments and attempts to go beyond attacking data -- by shutting down entire computer systems to utilities or factories.
“I see no reason for ransomware to stop,” said Neil Jenkins, an official with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. “It’s shown to be effective.”
-
RSA 2017: SophosLabs report examines Top 10 Android malware
-
