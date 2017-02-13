Linux and FOSS Events: Oman's SQU and FOSDEM
Third free, open source software conference begins at Oman's SQU
In an effort to localise information technology, a conference aiming at supporting free and open source software began on Tuesday.
Activities of the 3rd Free and Open Source Software Conference began at the Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) on Tuesday under the patronage of Dr. Ali bin Mas’oud Al Sunaidi, Minister of Commerce and Industry.
SQU to host FOSSC-17 Oman on February 14 and 15
Copyleft in Commerce.
How GPLv3 keeps Samba relevant in the marketplace
KiCad Project Status
This talk will discuss the status of the current stable version 5 release of KiCad and road map for the version 6 release of KiCad.
