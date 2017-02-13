During his opening keynote, Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation, made light of the mudslides that brought traffic to a crawl near Donner Pass on Monday evening. The trip at least was less arduous than it was last year, he said.

Zemlin's remarks amounted to an open-source victory lap. Some 99.4 per cent of the world's high performance computing systems, 90 per cent of the world's stock exchanges, and 64 per cent of mobile devices run on Linux, he said, adding that the foundation's projects have created $14.5 billion worth of value, as measured in cost per line of code.