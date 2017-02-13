GNU and BSD
I love Free Software Day 2017
In the Free Software society we exchange a lot of criticism. We write bug reports, tell others how they can improve the software, ask them for new features, and generally are not shy about criticising others. There is nothing wrong about that. It helps us to constantly improve. But sometimes we forget to show the hardworking people behind the software our appreciation.
GCC 7 To Have Better Test Coverage, Unit Testing
Red Hat developer David Malcolm has shared the work he's been doing on improving the GCC compiler's internal testing to ensure the GNU Compiler Collection is working as anticipated and is generating correct code.
GCC 7 has many new features while Malcom's focus recently has been improving GCC's own test suite to ensure the quality and correctness of the code being generated.
bsdtalk266 - The nodes take over
FreeBSD Ended Out 2016 With Work On Using The LLD Linker, ARM64, LXQt Porting
FreeBSD has issued their latest quarterly report covering Q4'2016, from October to December of development highlights.
Linux Foundation News
ONF and ON.Lab Announcements
Linux and FOSS Events: Oman's SQU and FOSDEM
Security Leftovers
