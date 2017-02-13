Tizen Software
-
Smartphone App: Photo Filter App hits the Tizen Store for Samsung Z1, Z2, and Z3
-
Smartphone App: PIP Camera photo editing app released in Tizen Store by Openmobile
Openmobile have some of the most popular apps in the Tizen Store using their ACL technology. The apps provided to the store include MX Player, Oxford Dictionary, Flipkart, Angry Birds, SHAREit in 2015, UC Browser, UC Mini, Xander in 2016, Saavn, UC News, VivaVideo in 2017. Now, they have released a photo editing app named PIP Camera, which is one of the best photo editor apps globally available. It’s a good photo editor to create photo frames, collage, cartoon pic etc.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Foundation News
ONF and ON.Lab Announcements
Linux and FOSS Events: Oman's SQU and FOSDEM
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
3 weeks 6 days ago
11 weeks 3 days ago
12 weeks 3 hours ago
15 weeks 2 days ago
17 weeks 1 day ago
18 weeks 4 days ago
18 weeks 4 days ago
18 weeks 6 days ago