Is it crazy that a Medium post about javascript bloat would have itself have megabytes of javascript and stylesheets? I wouldn’t know, since I didn’t see it. I have a little proxy like service running that rewrites its HTML. This particular service was an experiment to replace some python code with go, to evaluate suitability for future hacks.
I’ve been using the python lxml library for HTML parsing for ages. Seems to work pretty well. There’s actually a bunch of little one off scripts that share a similar skeleton, which is modified as needed. After all, the best code isn’t reusable, it’s reeditable. A little while ago that turned into a script to download Medium posts after I read them and save the important parts, so that sometime later when I want to read about the Riemann Hypothesis, it’s all still there in a place I can find it.
