Today in Techrights
- Claude Rouiller (ILOAT) and ILO Rulings Effectively Disregarded by the European Patent Office
- National Law Journal Believes That Gorsuch as Supreme Court Justice Would be Opponent of Patent Reform
- Center for Intellectual Property Understanding (CIPU) is a Lobby Group for Software Patents and Patent Maximalism
- The European Patent Office Looks More and More Like the Sicilian Mafia Every Day
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Transit Routing in GNOME Maps
Ubuntu/Vista 10 Miniature Devices
Container-Oriented RancherOS 0.8.0 Brings Linux Kernel 4.9.9 and Docker 1.12.6
RancherOS developer Sven Dowideit announced the availability of version 0.8.0 of the open-source, container-oriented GNU/Linux operating system built around the popular Docker application container engine. RancherOS 0.8.0 is here three and a half months after the release of version 0.7.0, and it ships with some of the latest Linux and Docker technologies, including an untouched Linux 4.9.9 kernel, the long-term supported Linux 4.4.43-hypriot-v7 kernel for Raspberry Pi single-board computers, and Docker 1.12.6 installed by default.
Munich to Assess Cost of Vista 10 (Spyware). But Not Leaving GNU/Linux Yet
Recent comments
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
4 weeks 11 hours ago
11 weeks 4 days ago
12 weeks 1 day ago
15 weeks 3 days ago
17 weeks 2 days ago
18 weeks 5 days ago
18 weeks 5 days ago
19 weeks 13 hours ago