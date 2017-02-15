Games for GNU/Linux
Brian Fargo confirms Torment: Tides of Numenera will launch for Linux day-1
We already had confirmation that Torment: Tides of Numenera [Official Site] would launch day-1 on Linux here on GOL from an email chat with inXile, but it's always good to see fully public confirmation.
How to easily find new releases on Steam
Holobunnies: Pause Café, a two-player co-op brawler that looks pretty fun will support Linux
Entering my mailbox recently was 'Holobunnies: Pause Café' [Steam], a two-player co-op brawler that will have full Linux support and it looks pretty good!
Unreal Engine 4.15 Released: Improved Vulkan Support
Epic Games announced the release this morning of Unreal Engine 4.15.
Radeon Windows 10 vs. Linux RadeonSI/RADV Gaming Performance
Tested for this Radeon cross-OS comparison was a Radeon RX 480 and R9 Fury graphics cards. Under Windows 10 Pro x64 the latest Radeon Software Crimson ReLive 17.1.2 driver release was used for testing. On the Linux side with Ubuntu 16.10 x86_64 the only option is using the open-source driver stack. The latest RadeonSI/RADV driver stack was tested via the Linux 4.10 Git kernel and Mesa 17.1-dev Git (built with LLVM 5.0 SVN, via the Padoka PPA) using these latest Git components as of the end of this past weekend.
Eternum, a simple and inviting looking platformer will have Linux support
The developers of Eternum [Greenlight Page] emailed in to let us know that their pretty good looking platformer will have Linux support. They are looking to get some Steam Greenlight votes, so if you like the look of it be sure to show your support.
Transit Routing in GNOME Maps
Ubuntu/Vista 10 Miniature Devices
Container-Oriented RancherOS 0.8.0 Brings Linux Kernel 4.9.9 and Docker 1.12.6
RancherOS developer Sven Dowideit announced the availability of version 0.8.0 of the open-source, container-oriented GNU/Linux operating system built around the popular Docker application container engine. RancherOS 0.8.0 is here three and a half months after the release of version 0.7.0, and it ships with some of the latest Linux and Docker technologies, including an untouched Linux 4.9.9 kernel, the long-term supported Linux 4.4.43-hypriot-v7 kernel for Raspberry Pi single-board computers, and Docker 1.12.6 installed by default.
Munich to Assess Cost of Vista 10 (Spyware). But Not Leaving GNU/Linux Yet
