Red Hat and Fedora
-
Are Analysts Optimistic About Where Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) is Heading?
-
Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) Price-to-Earnings-Growth Ratio At 2.21
-
Stock Returns: Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) is Beating Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT)
-
Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) Equity Price Target Fixed At $85.335
-
New Fedora 25 Live ISO Respins Now Available with Linux Kernel 4.9.8, Bug Fixes
A new set of updated live ISO images for the Fedora 25 operating system have been released recently by Ben Williams, Fedora Ambassador and founder of the Fedora Unity Project.
As usual, these new, updated Fedora 25 Live ISO images are available for all the officially supported Fedora Spins, including Fedora Workstation, Fedora KDE, Fedora Xfce, Fedora MATE/Compiz, Fedora Cinnamon, Fedora LXDE, and Fedora SoaS.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Transit Routing in GNOME Maps
Ubuntu/Vista 10 Miniature Devices
Container-Oriented RancherOS 0.8.0 Brings Linux Kernel 4.9.9 and Docker 1.12.6
RancherOS developer Sven Dowideit announced the availability of version 0.8.0 of the open-source, container-oriented GNU/Linux operating system built around the popular Docker application container engine. RancherOS 0.8.0 is here three and a half months after the release of version 0.7.0, and it ships with some of the latest Linux and Docker technologies, including an untouched Linux 4.9.9 kernel, the long-term supported Linux 4.4.43-hypriot-v7 kernel for Raspberry Pi single-board computers, and Docker 1.12.6 installed by default.
Munich to Assess Cost of Vista 10 (Spyware). But Not Leaving GNU/Linux Yet
Recent comments
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
4 weeks 11 hours ago
11 weeks 4 days ago
12 weeks 1 day ago
15 weeks 3 days ago
17 weeks 2 days ago
18 weeks 5 days ago
18 weeks 5 days ago
19 weeks 13 hours ago