Development News
Using Scripting Languages in IoT: Challenges and Approaches
Scripting languages (aka Very High-Level Languages or VHLLs), such as Python, PHP, and JavaScript are commonly used in desktop, server, and web development. And, their powerful built-in functionality lets you develop small useful applications with little time and effort, says Paul Sokolovsky, IoT engineer at Linaro. However, using VHLLs for deeply embedded development is a relatively recent twist in IoT.
Things Every Hacker Once Knew
One fine day in January 2017 I was reminded of something I had half-noticed a few times over the previous decade. That is, younger hackers don’t know the bit structure of ASCII and the meaning of the odder control characters in it.
This is knowledge every fledgling hacker used to absorb through their pores. It’s nobody’s fault this changed; the obsolescence of hardware terminals and the near-obsolescence of the RS-232 protocol is what did it. Tools generate culture; sometimes, when a tool becomes obsolete, a bit of cultural commonality quietly evaporates. It can be difficult to notice that this has happened.
This document is a collection of facts about ASCII and related technologies, notably hardware serial terminals and RS-232 and modems. This is lore that was at one time near-universal and is no longer. It’s not likely to be directly useful today - until you trip over some piece of still-functioning technology where it’s relevant (like a GPS puck), or it makes sense of some old-fart war story. Even so, it’s good to know anyway, for cultural-literacy reasons.
Futhark: A Pure, Functional Language For GPU Computing
Futhark was presented earlier this month at FOSDEM as a "purely functional array language" with its compiler able to "efficiently generate high-performance GPU code."
Futhark is a high-level, parallel-focused programming language that aims to compete with the performance of hand-written code targeting particular GPUs. Futhark hopes to be more portable across GPUs while tapping into the full GPU potential if you were writing finely-tuned code targeting a particular graphics processor. Futhark's compiler currently translates this code into OpenCL for GPU execution, but I'm told by one of the attendees at FOSDEM for this event, Futhark is also working on an approach to turn their code into pure-OpenGL for execution on GPUs without OpenCL, CUDA, or Vulkan.
Transit Routing in GNOME Maps
Ubuntu/Vista 10 Miniature Devices
Container-Oriented RancherOS 0.8.0 Brings Linux Kernel 4.9.9 and Docker 1.12.6
RancherOS developer Sven Dowideit announced the availability of version 0.8.0 of the open-source, container-oriented GNU/Linux operating system built around the popular Docker application container engine. RancherOS 0.8.0 is here three and a half months after the release of version 0.7.0, and it ships with some of the latest Linux and Docker technologies, including an untouched Linux 4.9.9 kernel, the long-term supported Linux 4.4.43-hypriot-v7 kernel for Raspberry Pi single-board computers, and Docker 1.12.6 installed by default.
Munich to Assess Cost of Vista 10 (Spyware). But Not Leaving GNU/Linux Yet
