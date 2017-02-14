Language Selection

Android Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 16th of February 2017 12:17:57 AM
Android
Transit Routing in GNOME Maps

  • GNOME Maps 3.24 To Support Transit Routing
    GNOME Maps has become a much more viable piece of software with transit routing support having landed in Git master. Following some work at FOSDEM, GNOME Maps 3.24 will have support for transit routing so you can enter two points and get turn-by-turn directions. GNOME Maps is making use of OpenTripPlanner and they are still finalizing their deployment for transit routing but it appears all will be set for next month's GNOME 3.24 release.
  • Transit Routing and Reverse Routes Could Come to GNOME 3.24 Desktop's Maps App
    GNOME Foundation member Marcus Lundblad is announcing today, February 15, the upcoming availability of new transit routing and reverse routes functionality for the GNOME Maps application. The new features could land as soon as the GNOME 3.24 desktop environment is out, which will happen in about five weeks from the moment of writing this article, on March 22, 2017, but early adopters can take it for a test drive right now if they clone the latest Git master repository of GNOME Maps.
  • Transit routing has landed!
    So, at FOSDEM a bit over a week ago, me, Jonas Danielsson, Mattias Bengtsson, and Andreas Nilsson talked about plans for landing the transit routing feature and we started doing some patch reviewing over some beers on Saturday evening. Thanks to a lot of awesome reviewing work done by Jonas, this work has finally landed in master!

Ubuntu/Vista 10 Miniature Devices

Container-Oriented RancherOS 0.8.0 Brings Linux Kernel 4.9.9 and Docker 1.12.6

RancherOS developer Sven Dowideit announced the availability of version 0.8.0 of the open-source, container-oriented GNU/Linux operating system built around the popular Docker application container engine. RancherOS 0.8.0 is here three and a half months after the release of version 0.7.0, and it ships with some of the latest Linux and Docker technologies, including an untouched Linux 4.9.9 kernel, the long-term supported Linux 4.4.43-hypriot-v7 kernel for Raspberry Pi single-board computers, and Docker 1.12.6 installed by default. Read more

Munich to Assess Cost of Vista 10 (Spyware). But Not Leaving GNU/Linux Yet

  • Linux's Munich crisis: Crunch vote locks city on course for Windows return
    However, Matthias Kirschner, president of the Free Software Foundation Europe said: "They have now stepped back a little bit because so many people were watching, but on the other hand it's very clear what they want."
  • Why Munich made the switch from Windows to Linux—and may be reversing course
  • The Document Foundation: Munich Returning to Windows and Office a Step Backwards
    The City of Munich, which has long been considered a pioneer of the transition from Windows to Linux, is now exploring ways to return to Microsoft’s solutions, with a proposal to move all computers to Windows 10 and Microsoft Office to be discussed today.
  • Linux Pioneer Munich Makes Huge Step Towards Returning to Windows [Ed: Microsoft's propagandist Bogdan Popa still lobbying against GNU/Linux in Munich]
    The City of Munich will explore ways to move to Windows 10 by 2020, as part of a historic vote that could represent a major step towards the demise of its own Linux-based LiMux.
  • Munich City Government to Dump Linux Desktop [Ed: This headline is a lie, it's anything but confirmed]
  • Microsoft does not love Linux in Munich
    The city of Munich, which moved its systems to Linux many years ago, is now thinking of moving back to Windows 10, following the arrival of a mayor who got Microsoft to move its German corporate headquarters to Munich. The city council voted on Wednesday to create a draft plan outlining the costs involved in moving back to Windows. If the plan gets the green light, then the return to Windows could take place by the end of 2020.
  • Linux champion Munich takes decisive step towards returning to Windows
    At the time Munich began the move to LiMux in 2004, it was one of the largest organizations to reject Windows, and Microsoft took the city's leaving so seriously that its then CEO Steve Ballmer flew to Munich, but the mayor at the time, Christian Ude, stood firm. More recently, Microsoft last year moved its German company headquarters to Munich, and now, less than four years after the migration of some 15,000 staff to LiMux was completed, the city has taken a decisive step towards swapping the Linux-based OS for Windows—whose use has been reduced to a minimum in the city.

