Leftovers: Software and Games
Flatpak 0.8.3 Released, Can Now Work With NVIDIA's Linux Driver
With the release of Flatpak 0.8.3, this open-source sandboxing tech is a bit more suited for Linux gaming.
Video calls for Signal now in public beta
This represents an entirely new calling infrastructure for Signal, and should increase voice call quality as well. We think it's a big improvement, but we're rolling it out in stages to collect feedback from people with different devices, networks, and regions in order to ensure there are no surprises when it's enabled for everyone by default.
Vivaldi 1.8 Browser Enters Development, Lets You Create Notes with Drag and Drop
While some of you are enjoying their new Vivaldi 1.7 web browser with its built-in screenshot tool, it looks like the Vivaldi developers have started working on the next major update, Vivaldi 1.8.
Vivaldi's Pål Andreas Franksson had the pleasure of announcing the availability of Vivaldi Snapshot 1.8.755.3, the first development release in the new series, which implements a bunch of new features and improvements that some of you have requested lately.
Unreal Engine 4.15 Brings Nintendo Switch Support, 50% Faster C++ Compile Times
Epic Games, through Alexander Paschall, proudly announced today the general availability of Unreal Engine 4.15 game engine for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows.
Packed with almost 80 improvements that have been added numerous contributors from all over the world during three months, Unreal Engine 4.15 is adding a lot of exciting new features, starting with support for the Nintendo Switch gaming console and continuing with faster C++ compile times, reduced by 50 percent.
Wednesday Madness, a few good Linux gaming deals going on
Every Wednesday, I shall highlight some deals you might be interested in if you’re running a little low on funds.
Transit Routing in GNOME Maps
Ubuntu/Vista 10 Miniature Devices
Container-Oriented RancherOS 0.8.0 Brings Linux Kernel 4.9.9 and Docker 1.12.6
RancherOS developer Sven Dowideit announced the availability of version 0.8.0 of the open-source, container-oriented GNU/Linux operating system built around the popular Docker application container engine. RancherOS 0.8.0 is here three and a half months after the release of version 0.7.0, and it ships with some of the latest Linux and Docker technologies, including an untouched Linux 4.9.9 kernel, the long-term supported Linux 4.4.43-hypriot-v7 kernel for Raspberry Pi single-board computers, and Docker 1.12.6 installed by default.
Munich to Assess Cost of Vista 10 (Spyware). But Not Leaving GNU/Linux Yet
