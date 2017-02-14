today's leftovers
-
The Linux Foundation has the answers you need in its new free Open Source Software Basics ebook.
-
Linux Foundation and NCWIT release free Inclusive Speaker Orientation course
At the Open Source Leadership Summit in Tahoe today, the Linux Foundation and the National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT) unveiled a free new online course for event speakers. LFC101 - Inclusive Speaker Orientation was developed to help speakers promote inclusivity in their presentations and communications.
-
How An Old PowerMac G5 Compares To Modern Intel CPUs
A Phoronix reader has provided comparison benchmarks of his PowerMac G5 to our recent Intel Kabylake CPU benchmarks and other recent x86 CPU tests. His PowerMac G5 v2 with the PPC970 is dual-core and clocks up to 2.0GHz. This Apple computer has 2GB of RAM, NVIDIA GeForce FX 5200 Ultra graphics, and was running Ubuntu 16.04 LTS with the Linux 4.4 kernel and GCC 5.4 compiler.
-
Dark Windows for Dark Firefox
I recently set the Compact Dark theme as my default in Firefox. Since we don’t yet have Linux client-side window decorations yet (when is that happening??), it looks kind of bad in GNOME.
-
Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) Mean Rating At $1.47
-
GPD Pocket is a 7-inch Windows 10, Ubuntu “laptop”
-
Transit Routing in GNOME Maps
Ubuntu/Vista 10 Miniature Devices
Container-Oriented RancherOS 0.8.0 Brings Linux Kernel 4.9.9 and Docker 1.12.6
RancherOS developer Sven Dowideit announced the availability of version 0.8.0 of the open-source, container-oriented GNU/Linux operating system built around the popular Docker application container engine. RancherOS 0.8.0 is here three and a half months after the release of version 0.7.0, and it ships with some of the latest Linux and Docker technologies, including an untouched Linux 4.9.9 kernel, the long-term supported Linux 4.4.43-hypriot-v7 kernel for Raspberry Pi single-board computers, and Docker 1.12.6 installed by default.
Munich to Assess Cost of Vista 10 (Spyware). But Not Leaving GNU/Linux Yet
