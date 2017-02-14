Security News
Wednesday's security updates
10 Week Progress Update for PGP Clean Room
This Valentine’s Day I’m giving everyone the gift of GIFs! Because who wants to stare at a bunch of code? Or read words?! I’ll make this short and snappy since I’m sure you’re looking forward to a romantic night with your terminal.
And hackers didn't have much luck either with other flaws in the mobe OS
Despite shrill wailings by computer security experts over vulnerabilities in Android, Google claims very, very few of people have ever suffered at the hands of its bugs.
Speaking at the RSA security conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, Adrian Ludwig, director of Android security, said the Stagefright hole – which prompted the Chocolate Factory to start emitting low-level security patches on a monthly basis – did put 95 per cent of Android devices at risk of attack. However, there have been no “confirmed” cases of infections via the bug, Ludwig claimed.
This Android Trojan pretends to be Flash security update but downloads additional malware
Pwnd Android conference phone exposes risk of spies in the boardroom
Security researchers have uncovered a flaw in conference phone systems from Mitel that create a means for hackers to listen in on board meetings.
Boffins at Context Information Security managed to gain root access and take full control of a Mitel MiVoice Conference and Video Phone, potentially enabling them to listen to meetings without alerting the room's occupants. The flaws also created a way to plant a remote backdoor on to an enterprise network.
Why do hackers focus so much on Android? It’s simple, really
It seems that, despite what many thought was a supply and demand issue, Android is by far the most appealing, accessible and, essentially, antiquated arena for cyber-criminals to flourish in.
Google Touts Progress in Android Security in 2016
Google has a daunting task of scanning 750 million Android devices daily for threats and checking 6 billion apps for malware each day as part of its management of 1.6 billion active Android devices. The numbers are staggering for Adrian Ludwig, director of Android Security; six years ago, when he joined Google, he said being responsible for the security of what would eventually be billions of Android devices seemed overwhelming.
Transit Routing in GNOME Maps
Ubuntu/Vista 10 Miniature Devices
Container-Oriented RancherOS 0.8.0 Brings Linux Kernel 4.9.9 and Docker 1.12.6
RancherOS developer Sven Dowideit announced the availability of version 0.8.0 of the open-source, container-oriented GNU/Linux operating system built around the popular Docker application container engine. RancherOS 0.8.0 is here three and a half months after the release of version 0.7.0, and it ships with some of the latest Linux and Docker technologies, including an untouched Linux 4.9.9 kernel, the long-term supported Linux 4.4.43-hypriot-v7 kernel for Raspberry Pi single-board computers, and Docker 1.12.6 installed by default.
Munich to Assess Cost of Vista 10 (Spyware). But Not Leaving GNU/Linux Yet
