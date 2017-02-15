Munich to Assess Cost of Vista 10 (Spyware). But Not Leaving GNU/Linux Yet
-
Linux's Munich crisis: Crunch vote locks city on course for Windows return
However, Matthias Kirschner, president of the Free Software Foundation Europe said: "They have now stepped back a little bit because so many people were watching, but on the other hand it's very clear what they want."
-
Why Munich made the switch from Windows to Linux—and may be reversing course
-
The Document Foundation: Munich Returning to Windows and Office a Step Backwards
The City of Munich, which has long been considered a pioneer of the transition from Windows to Linux, is now exploring ways to return to Microsoft’s solutions, with a proposal to move all computers to Windows 10 and Microsoft Office to be discussed today.
-
Linux Pioneer Munich Makes Huge Step Towards Returning to Windows [Ed: Microsoft's propagandist Bogdan Popa still lobbying against GNU/Linux in Munich]
The City of Munich will explore ways to move to Windows 10 by 2020, as part of a historic vote that could represent a major step towards the demise of its own Linux-based LiMux.
-
Munich City Government to Dump Linux Desktop [Ed: This headline is a lie, it's anything but confirmed]
-
Microsoft does not love Linux in Munich
The city of Munich, which moved its systems to Linux many years ago, is now thinking of moving back to Windows 10, following the arrival of a mayor who got Microsoft to move its German corporate headquarters to Munich.
The city council voted on Wednesday to create a draft plan outlining the costs involved in moving back to Windows. If the plan gets the green light, then the return to Windows could take place by the end of 2020.
-
Linux champion Munich takes decisive step towards returning to Windows
At the time Munich began the move to LiMux in 2004, it was one of the largest organizations to reject Windows, and Microsoft took the city's leaving so seriously that its then CEO Steve Ballmer flew to Munich, but the mayor at the time, Christian Ude, stood firm.
More recently, Microsoft last year moved its German company headquarters to Munich, and now, less than four years after the migration of some 15,000 staff to LiMux was completed, the city has taken a decisive step towards swapping the Linux-based OS for Windows—whose use has been reduced to a minimum in the city.
-
