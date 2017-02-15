Ubuntu/Vista 10 Miniature Devices
-
This Microsoft Surface Killer Costs $369 and Can Also Run Ubuntu
-
Chuwi Hi13 13.5 inch 2-in-1 tablet coming Feb 20th for $369
-
Chuwi's Hi13 Windows 10 2-in-1 to be available from February 20
-
Chuwi Hi13, the 13.5-inch Windows 10 tablet with keyboard and stylus, set to launch next week
-
Chuwi confirms February release date for its Hi13 2-in-1 tablet
-
GPD Pocket, The 7-Inch Ubuntu Laptop is Now Live on IndieGoGo
-
GPD’s real Windows 10 Pocket PC reach funding goal near instantly
-
Look how small this tiny $400 laptop is! It’s really small!
-
GPD unveils pocket-sized Windows 10 laptop
-
GPD launches Pocket computer crowdfunding campaign
-
GPD Pocket 7 inch laptop up for pre-order for $399 (crowdfunding)
-
GPD Pocket Is a 7-inch Laptop Running Both Ubuntu and Windows 10
-
GPD Pocket: This Tiny Laptop Fits In Your Pocket, Runs Ubuntu Linux And Windows 10
-
Transit Routing in GNOME Maps
Container-Oriented RancherOS 0.8.0 Brings Linux Kernel 4.9.9 and Docker 1.12.6
RancherOS developer Sven Dowideit announced the availability of version 0.8.0 of the open-source, container-oriented GNU/Linux operating system built around the popular Docker application container engine. RancherOS 0.8.0 is here three and a half months after the release of version 0.7.0, and it ships with some of the latest Linux and Docker technologies, including an untouched Linux 4.9.9 kernel, the long-term supported Linux 4.4.43-hypriot-v7 kernel for Raspberry Pi single-board computers, and Docker 1.12.6 installed by default.
Munich to Assess Cost of Vista 10 (Spyware). But Not Leaving GNU/Linux Yet
