Transit Routing in GNOME Maps
GNOME Maps 3.24 To Support Transit Routing
GNOME Maps has become a much more viable piece of software with transit routing support having landed in Git master.
Following some work at FOSDEM, GNOME Maps 3.24 will have support for transit routing so you can enter two points and get turn-by-turn directions. GNOME Maps is making use of OpenTripPlanner and they are still finalizing their deployment for transit routing but it appears all will be set for next month's GNOME 3.24 release.
Transit Routing and Reverse Routes Could Come to GNOME 3.24 Desktop's Maps App
GNOME Foundation member Marcus Lundblad is announcing today, February 15, the upcoming availability of new transit routing and reverse routes functionality for the GNOME Maps application.
The new features could land as soon as the GNOME 3.24 desktop environment is out, which will happen in about five weeks from the moment of writing this article, on March 22, 2017, but early adopters can take it for a test drive right now if they clone the latest Git master repository of GNOME Maps.
Transit routing has landed!
So, at FOSDEM a bit over a week ago, me, Jonas Danielsson, Mattias Bengtsson, and Andreas Nilsson talked about plans for landing the transit routing feature and we started doing some patch reviewing over some beers on Saturday evening.
Thanks to a lot of awesome reviewing work done by Jonas, this work has finally landed in master!
