Open Source First: A manifesto for private companies
This is a manifesto that any private organization can use to frame their collaboration transformation. Take a read and let me know what you think.
I presented a talk at the Linux TODO group using this article as my material. For those of you who are not familiar with the TODO group, they support open source leadership at commercial companies. It is important to lean on each other because legal, security, and other shared knowledge is so important for the open source community to move forward. This is especially true because we need to represent both the commercial and public community best interests.
