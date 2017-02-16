Linux and Graphics
The Linux Foundation and the National Center for Women & Information Technology Release Inclusive Speaker Orientation Course for Events
Automotive Grade Linux Continues Rapid Growth
Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), a collaborative open source project developing a Linux-based, open platform for the connected car, today announced that six new members have joined Automotive Grade Linux and The Linux Foundation. DrimAES joins AGL at the Silver level while ARM, Elektrobit, RealVNC, Telenav and Tuxera join AGL at the Bronze level.
“We saw a 60% membership growth in 2016, and we expect that momentum to continue in 2017,” said Dan Cauchy, Executive Director of Automotive Grade Linux. “Our new members represent a wide group of skills and expertise, from location-based services to digital storage, which will be valuable as we continue to enhance our UCB infotainment platform and expand into other automotive applications like telematics and instrument cluster.”
QXL DRM Driver Picks Up Atomic Mode-Setting Support
Gabriel Krisman Bertazi of Collabora has published a set of 14 patches today for implementing atomic mode-setting support within the QXL DRM driver.
The QXL DRM driver as a reminder is for Red Hat's SPICE with guest virtual machines on QEMU. QXL -- presumably with Linux 4.12 -- will join Nouveau, Intel, and other DRM drivers in supporting atomic mode-setting.
Intel Goes Ahead & Drops i915 Driver From OpenGL 2.1 To 1.4 By Defaultv
Intel Linux developers have partially reverted Mesa work done years ago to drop the default OpenGL behavior with the older i915 driver from exposing OpenGL 2.0+ support to now only having OpenGL 1.4 out-of-the-box.
