Leftovers: Software
MPV 0.24 Media Player Adds Experimental Stream Recording, X11 Pseudo HiDPI Scaling
MPV Player, the popular fork of MPlayer/MPlayer2, is out this week with a significant feature update.
MPV 0.24 is the new release and it comes with a number of notable additions. New to MPV 0.24 is an experimental C plug-in interface, an experimental stream recording feature, prefetching for the next playlist entry, VA-API now supports 10-bit video formats, and X11 pseudo HiDPI scaling support.
MPV 0.24.0 Open-Source Video Player Adds Experimental Stream Recording Feature
MPV developer Martin Herkt released a new stable version of the popular, powerful, and open-source video player application for all supported platforms, versioned 0.24.0.
Over 70 improvements have been implemented in MPV 0.24.0, which comes seven weeks after the release of MPV 0.23.0. There are a couple of experimental new features introduced for the player, namely a C plugin interface and a stream recording feature that can be used using the "--record-file" command-line argument.
Flatpak Update Enhances OpenGL Driver Support
The latest stable update to Flatpak, the distro-agnostic, decentralised, and open-source application packaging and distribution format
Whatever is an Unofficial Evernote App for Linux
Evernote is practically a by-word for being well organised and super productive — and not just in the minds of its 100 million users but among those who, like me, aspire to be.
But with no official Evernote Linux app available it’s been left to the community to plug the productivity gap with unofficial alternatives, like NixNote, EverPad, NeverNote, and the Ubuntu Touch notes app.
Old Version of Skype for Linux to Live on Beyond Microsoft's March 1 Deadline
