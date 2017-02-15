Servers/Networks
Agile and DevOps: Better together?
Organisations across Europe believe that using an Agile methodology for software development can vastly improve the customer experience, while using DevOps can boost revenue from new sources.
A new report commissioned by software company CA said that 67 percent of UK organisations using an Agile methodology saw an improvement in customer experience, while firms using DevOps practices report a 38 percent increase in business growth from new revenue sources.
Taking Control of the Programmable Network
Digitization is changing the world. Businesses, organizations, and governments alike are harnessing the power of digitization to build trust, move faster, add greater value, and grow.
As a result, the network is undergoing a huge change, too. This change is just as big as the move from analog to digital. It is the shift away from physical devices—hardware—to software that virtualizes device functions and supports digital innovation.
Mainframe revival: IBM refreshes legacy business with machine learning, Linux
Civilization rests firmly on the mainframe. These massive computers run banking systems, weave the financial webs that hold nations together and control infrastructure at every level. Yet, these beasts must also be modernized.
