- Yet More Complaints About the European Patent Office in the Bavarian Regional Government
- EPO Staff Representatives to Escalate Complaint About Severe Injustices to the EPO’s Secretive Board 28
- New Survey Reveals That High Patent Quality, or Elimination of Bad Patents, is Desirable to Patent Holders
- Open Patent Office is Not the Solution; Ending Software Patents is the Solution
- New Scholarly Paper Says “UK’s Withdrawal From the EU Could Mean That the Entire (Unitary Patent) System Will Not Go Into Effect”
- Patent Trolls Update: Rodney Gilstrap Maintains His Support for Trolls, MPEG-LA Goes Hunting in China, and Blackberry Hits Nokia
- Guest Post: EPO, an Idyllic Place to Work
- Links 15/2/2017: Linux 4.9.10 and Linux 4.4.49
