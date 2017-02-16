openSUSE Tumbleweed Is Powered by Linux Kernel 4.9.9 and Mesa 13.0.4, Update Now
Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 16th of February 2017 03:55:29 PM Filed under
openSUSE's Douglas DeMaio reports today, February 16, about the latest software updates and technologies that landed in the stable repositories during last week and the beginning of this one via a total of six snapshots.
