Games for GNU/Linux
Serious Sam VR: The First Encounter is now waiting on SteamVR being updated for Linux
Serious Sam VR: The First Encounter [Steam] now supports VR on Linux using Vulkan, but Croteam is now waiting on Valve updating SteamVR to work on Linux.
The Dark Mod 2.0.5 has been released
A new version of The Dark Mod has been released. The new version provides a new introductory map, updated and improved assets, bug fixes and some performance improvements.
'Bendy and the Ink Machine' is an atmospheric 1st person episodic horror puzzler with its demo now available
Bendy and the Ink Machine is a particularly nice short game with old-cartoonish aesthetics and an excellent ambience, which manages to be creepy and good looking. Also, the environmental sounds are at the same level of quality.
Aspyr Media state they are looking at ways to improve Civilization VI performance on Linux
Civilization VI [Steam] is a really fun game and it's damn good to have it on Linux, but performance has been an issue. Aspyr Media are aware of it and they are looking to improve it.
Looks like 'Warhammer: Arcane Magic', a digital board-game will add Linux support
Arcane Magic [Steam], a digital board-game from Turbo Tape Games is showing signs that it will add Linux support.
