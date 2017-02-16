Android Leftovers
-
The Privacy Enthusiast's Guide to Using Android
With everyone from local scammers to government agencies trying to get hands on your data, there’s never been a better time to beef up your privacy game. Fortunately, there are a ton of options out there to keep your messages, files, and phone safe on Android.
-
99.6 percent of new smartphones run Android or iOS
The latest smartphone figures from Gartner are out, and they paint an extremely familiar picture. Between them, Android and iOS accounted for 99.6 percent of all smartphone sales in the fourth quarter of 2016. This duopoly has been the norm for a while now (in the second quarter of 2015 this figure was 96.8 percent), but it’s always impressive — and slightly terrifying — to see how Google and Apple continue to wring the last decimal point drops of market share from global smartphone users.
-
Google’s future plans for Android might be truly exciting
Imagine an Android operating system of the future that would work seamlessly across devices, offering similar experiences across screens and realities. Imagine an Android operating system that would receive regular updates just like the iPhone does. Google might be working on something like that. Only it’s not going to be Android. Android will be a part of that.
-
Here's a look at the Huawei P10 in blue, gold and green (Update: and the P10 Plus)
-
Google inks third carrier, Telenor, to its Android RCS messaging play
-
HTC One A9 gets Android Nougat update on Sprint
-
When Nokia brought us their first Android phones
-
