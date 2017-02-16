Games for GNU/Linux: HITMAN and Serious Sam
HITMAN Stealth Game Out Now for Linux & SteamOS, AMD and Nvidia GPUs Supported
Today, February 16, the UK-based video game publisher Feral Interactive is proud to announce the immediate availability of the HITMAN: The Complete First Season stealth game for Linux and SteamOS platforms.
Feral Interactive is well known for porting many awesome games to our beloved Linux-based operating systems, including Valve's SteamOS, of course. In the past, the company brought us titles like Tomb Raider (2013), Mad Max, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Life Is Strange, and Total War: WARHAMMER.
HITMAN Now Available For Linux
HITMAN: The Complete First Season is now available for Linux.
There Are Signs Of Vulkan Within Feral's Linux Port Of HITMAN
Feral Interactive just released HITMAN for Linux and it looks like they may be working on Vulkan support.
Serious Sam VR: The First Encounter Is Just About There For Linux
Croteam issued a new build of Serious Sam VR: The First Encounter today and there is now VR support on Linux, pending an updated SteamVR for Linux.
