More on HITMAN for GNU/Linux RadeonSI Works Surprisingly Well With HITMAN On Linux With today's release of HITMAN for Linux it's exciting not only because there are signs of possible Vulkan support but also because Feral Interactive backed this game with launch-day RadeonSI support.

HITMAN ‘The Complete First Season’ Out Now for Linux HITMAN, the latest entry the popular Hitman franchise, is available to buy and play on Linux from today. Surprised? You should be! This HITMAN Linux release is the first game in this popular 16 year-old series to be released on the platform. “Become the Master Assassin in this intense spy-thriller story.

GNOME News Transit Route Planning Is Coming to GNOME Maps

GNOME Shell & Mutter Up To 3.24 Beta State GNOME Shell 3.23.90 and Mutter 3.23.90 are now available for testing, which represents the component's release for the GNOME 3.24 beta. With tonight's GNOME Shell 3.23.90 release is handling Ctrl+Q and Ctrl+W in portal windows, reloading of apps when the .desktop file contents change, fixing for sub-surfaces not showing up in previews, kill-switch has been added for user extensions, and a nightlight indicator has been added to the status area. There have also been a number of bug fixes to the GNOME Shell as it gets ready for the GNOME 3.24.0 release in March.

GNOME 3.24 Desktop Environment Enters Beta, Final Release Is Coming March 22 With a one-day delay, the Beta release of the upcoming GNOME 3.24 desktop environment is finally here, available for public testers who want to get an early taste of its new features. Of course, GNOME 3.24 Beta can't be called a feature-full release, as some things are yet to be implemented, such as the return routes and transit routing planning functionalities of the Maps app that we've discussed earlier, but it comes with enough changes to please the eye.

Outreachy Applications Now Open For Their 2017 Summer Internships For those eligible, Outreachy is accepting applications for their summer 2017 internship period if you wish to get paid while getting involved with open-source software.