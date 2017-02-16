Leftovers: Ubuntu
-
GPD Pocket, the 7-Inch Ubuntu Laptop, Has Rasied $700k in 24 Hours
The GPD Pocket crowdfunder has only been live on IndieGoGo for just over 24 hours but it’s has already amassed a staggering $700,000 — $500,000 more than it was seeking! With 2 months left to run the question now is can the diminutive computing device can go on to hit the $1 million mark?
-
MirAL 1.2 Released: Mir's Abstraction Layer
Alan Griffiths of Canonical has announced the release of MirAL 1.2 for Ubuntu 17.04 and the Ubuntu Stable Phone Overlay.
-
There’s a new MirAL release (1.2.0) available in ‘Zesty Zapus’ (Ubuntu 17.04) and the so-called “stable phone overlay” ppa for ‘Xenial Xerus’ (Ubuntu 16.04LTS). MirAL is a project aimed at simplifying the development of Mir servers and particularly providing a stable ABI and sensible default behaviors.
-
Snap URL Support Is Coming to Ubuntu Software
The little screenshot nestled to the left of this text contains something that makes us very happy.
It’s a change-log for GNOME Software that mentions handler support for opening Snappy URLs is on the way.
Why do we find that exciting? Allow me to explain.
-
