Red Hat and Fedora
Department of the Navy Awards DLT Solutions a $133.4 Million BPA for Red Hat Software and Services
This BPA encompasses an Enterprise License Agreement (ELA) which entitles DON to Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat Enterprise Linux Add-ons, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux management and provisioning tools, such as Red Hat Satellite.
CEO of Red Hat: Want to be a great leader? Assume positive intent
Open source communities are some of the most passionate organizations I've ever seen. Their members care deeply about the work they do (often voluntarily), and that passion drives incredible innovations. That's no small feat, because open source communities are often collaborating in the face of geographic, cultural, and technological barriers that can lead to unfortunate misunderstandings.
And yet open source communities are also extraordinarily resilient. Some of them have found clever ways to refocus their energies and eliminate sources of conflict.
Announcing the resultsdb-users mailing list
I’ve been floating an idea around recently to people who are currently using ResultsDB in some sense – either sending reports to it, or consuming reports from it – or plan to do so. The idea was to have a group where we can discuss (and hopefully co-ordinate) use of ResultsDB – a place to talk about result metadata conventions and so forth.
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Leftovers: Software
today's howtos
More on HITMAN for GNU/Linux
GNOME News
