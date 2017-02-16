today's howtos
-
Own Your DNS Data
-
Fun things to do with driver updates
-
Tips To Improve Ubuntu Speed
-
Master C++ Programming with Open-Source Books
-
A closer look at git rebase
-
How to set up MySQL for remote access on Ubuntu Server 16.04
-
[Older] Using IPython for parallel computing on an MPI cluster using SLURM
-
Setting up a nested KVM guest for developing & testing PCI device assignment with NUMA
-
Parsing web server access logs
-
Github Get a plugin for WordPress
-
Install Icinga2 v2.4.2 (Network Monitoring Tool) on Ubuntu, Debian & Mint
-
How to install and use Let's Encrypt on a Ubuntu Server for SSL security
-
How to install Snap applications on Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Leftovers: Software
More on HITMAN for GNU/Linux
GNOME News
