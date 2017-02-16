Desktop: Munich’s Fake News On GNU/Linux, More Misleading Headlines, and "You've come a long way baby!"
Munich’s Fake News On GNU/Linux
Truth doesn’t seem to matter much in politics these days. Just repeat a lie. If enough believe it, you get what you want… Despite proof that GNU/Linux works for Munich, the mayor and friends are going to migrate back to Wintel at all costs.
Munich's vote to return to Windows annoys Linux and LibreOffice community [Ed: This headline is misleading and needs correcting]
THE GERMAN CITY of Munich has voted to investigate the viability of creating a Windows 10 client, thus ending its multi-million euro, nine-year experiment in running the municipality on Linux.
A final decision will be taken later, but the announcement marks the first step on the road back to Microsoft, just three years after completing the transition.
Linux desktops: You've come a long way baby!
Anyone who has used Linux for the last 15 years or so knows that things have gotten better and better when it comes to desktop environments. There are plenty to choose from and, as the years have gone by, Linux desktops have made big advances in terms of features and quality.
One redditor recently noted how much better Linux desktops are today in a thread on the Linux subreddit.
