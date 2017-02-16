Networking and Servers
-
Your OpenStack Cloud Is Only As Good As The Linux You Install It On
OpenStack services and drivers require a robust and integrated Linux operating system for top-performing functionality.
OpenStack is not (just) an operating system; it’s cloud infrastructure.
Open source developers and technologists from around the world collaborate on OpenStack to create infrastructure and tools for building and managing public and private clouds. According to the overview provided by the OpenStack Foundation, OpenStack is a “cloud operating system” that is designed to control and manage large pools of compute, storage, and networking resources.
In more practical terms, OpenStack is a framework of at least 10 independent core services that all function together as the foundation for cloud infrastructure. At its very basic level, OpenStack is a set of services provided via a group of Python-written scripts that work in conjunction with another. Like any script, service, or plugin, they require an operating system (OS) to run, function, and perform. In OpenStack’s case, the OS of choice is Linux.
-
The Basics: Explaining Kubernetes, Mesosphere, and Docker Swarm
Containers, a lightweight way to virtualize applications, are an important element of any DevOps plan. But how are you going to manage all of those containers? Container orchestration programs—Kubernetes, Mesosphere Marathon, and Docker Swarm—make it possible to manage containers without tearing your hair out.
Before jumping into those, let's review the basics. Containers, according to 451 Research, are the fastest growing cloud-enabling technology. The reason for their appeal is that they use far fewer system resources than do virtual machines (VMs). After all, a VM runs not merely an operating system, but also a virtual copy of all the hardware that the OS needs to run. In contrast, containers demand just enough operating system and system resources for an application instance to run.
-
What's the difference between NFV automation and NFV orchestration?
NFV automation is the ability to transfer manual network configuration to technology; NFV orchestration creates the deployment and automation blueprint.
-
AT&T, Intel, Google, Microsoft, Visa, and More to Speak at Open Networking Summit 2017
The Linux Foundation has announced keynote speakers and session highlights for Open Networking Summit, to be held April 3-6, 2017 in Santa Clara, CA.
ONS promises to be the largest, most comprehensive and most innovative networking and orchestration event of the year. The event brings enterprises, carriers, and cloud service providers together with the networking ecosystem to share learnings, highlight innovation and discuss the future of open source networking.
-
Developing open source software defined standards
The Open Networking Foundation (ONF) is announcing its new Open Innovation Pipeline made possible through the aligned operations of ONF and Open Networking Lab (ON.Lab) as these two organizations finalize their pending merger.
ON.Lab, with CORD and ONOS, successfully brought together operators, vendors and integrators to build solutions for carrier networks by leveraging SDN, NFV and Cloud technologies through an open source approach to solution creation. Operators have embraced the approach, and the industry is in the midst of a resulting transformation revolutionizing how solutions will be built for 5G mobile, ultra broadband and other next-generation networks.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Leftovers: Software
today's howtos
More on HITMAN for GNU/Linux
GNOME News
Recent comments
2 weeks 17 hours ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
4 weeks 1 day ago
11 weeks 5 days ago
12 weeks 1 day ago
15 weeks 4 days ago
17 weeks 2 days ago
18 weeks 6 days ago
18 weeks 6 days ago
19 weeks 1 day ago