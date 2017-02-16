Leftovers: GNU/Linux
-
New And Best Features Of Linux Kernel 4.10
Back in December, 2016, Linux boss Linus Torvalds rolled out Linux kernel 4.9. Thanks to tons of code due to Project Ara’s ‘greybus’ and AMD GPU register definition files, it was the biggest ever kernel release in terms of commits. The release also opened the Linux kernel 4.10 merge window. Kernel 4.10 is expected to be released this weekend–most probably on February 19.
-
Renesas joins industrial Linux organisation
Starting with the RZ/G series of microcontrollers (1.5GHz ARM, 3D graphics, HD video), it plans to develop an embedded platform for industrial applications incorporating the project’s industrial-grade Linux operating system (OS).
-
Open source industrial software gets momentum with Civil Infrastructure Platform
-
Best Linux distros for small businesses in 2017
Running a small business is no easy task. The last thing you need is extra complexity in your IT infrastructure – so why turn to Linux? Well, it could (if you're lucky) actually turn out to be a less complex choice for many tasks, depending on the distribution you select. And, critically, Linux is free; at least if you don't figure in support costs. That's an overhead ticked off the list.
So what's the best choice for your small business? We've approached this selection with a few criteria in mind. Stability is first and foremost, because if you're putting a distro to work, uptime is critical, and solid support provision comes a close second.
-
Kernels Becoming Tumbleweed Norm, Grub 2 Gets Release Candidate
Two Linux Kernels per week in openSUSE Tumbleweed is becoming the norm as the rolling release is providing daily snapshots of new software that are closely aligned with upstream development.
Kernel 4.9.8 and 4.9.9 were released in the 20170208 and 20170212 snapshots respectively and the later brought a fix for a Btrfs system call.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Leftovers: Software
today's howtos
More on HITMAN for GNU/Linux
GNOME News
Recent comments
2 weeks 17 hours ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
4 weeks 1 day ago
11 weeks 5 days ago
12 weeks 1 day ago
15 weeks 4 days ago
17 weeks 2 days ago
18 weeks 6 days ago
18 weeks 6 days ago
19 weeks 1 day ago