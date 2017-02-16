Enlightenment 0.21.6 Desktop Environment Adds New Wayland Improvements, Bugfixes
It's been two months since its last update and the Enlightenment 0.21 desktop environment and window manager for Linux-based operating systems has received today a new point release, the sixth in the stable series.
Enlightenment 0.21.6 is a bugfix and stability release that attempts to address various of the issues discovered by the development team behind the open-source software or reported by users since the last update. A total of 28 changes were included in the new version, some of them bringing improvements for the Wayland display server.
