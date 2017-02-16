Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS Officially Released with Linux Kernel 4.8 from Ubuntu 16.10
After a long wait, Canonical released today the second point release of the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system, which is the first to include an HWE stack from a newer Ubuntu version, in this case Ubuntu 16.10.
As expected, Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS is nothing but a collection of all the latest security patches and software updates that have been released by Canonical for the long-term supported Ubuntu 16.04 (Xenial Xerus) series since the July 2016 launch of Ubuntu 16.04.1 LTS.
Also: Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS Released; Ubuntu 17.04 In Feature Freeze
Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) Has Entered Feature Freeze, Beta Lands February 23
Linux Lite Among The Best Lightweight Linux Distributions
Today, we will look at Linux lite 3.2. This is neither a distro aiming to be a lightweight distro nor a distro trying to unleash the power of Linux with all apps preloaded. Instead, It tries to strike that perfect balance between them. Now, almost all of the distros aim to do that then, what is so special about this distro which makes it unique. Well, let me introduce to the distro first and I think why it achieved so much more than other distros becomes clear after that.
