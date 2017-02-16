Language Selection

KDE Applications 17.04 Schedule

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 17th of February 2017 07:59:43 AM
KDE
  • KDE Applications 17.04 Announced for April 20, Here's the Final Release Schedule

    KDE developer Albert Astals Cid announced that the release date of the upcoming KDE Applications 17.04 open-source software suite for KDE Plasma desktop environments, along with the final release schedule.

    We were just wondering when KDE Applications 17.04 will be released when the current KDE Applications 16.02 series received its second maintenance update, and we were right to believe at the point in time that the final release is coming in April, and, according to the release schedule, it looks like KDE Applications 17.04 lands April 20, 2017.

  • KDE Applications 17.04 To Be Released 20 April

    The release schedule for the upcoming KDE Applications 17.04 has been firmed up.

    The KDE Applications 17.04 release is scheduled to happen on 20 April. For that to happen, the planned dependency freeze is 16 March, the beta release on 23 March, KDE applications 17.04 Release Candidate on 6 April, and prepping for the actual 17.04 release beginning on 13 April.

