KDE Applications 17.04 Schedule
-
KDE Applications 17.04 Announced for April 20, Here's the Final Release Schedule
KDE developer Albert Astals Cid announced that the release date of the upcoming KDE Applications 17.04 open-source software suite for KDE Plasma desktop environments, along with the final release schedule.
We were just wondering when KDE Applications 17.04 will be released when the current KDE Applications 16.02 series received its second maintenance update, and we were right to believe at the point in time that the final release is coming in April, and, according to the release schedule, it looks like KDE Applications 17.04 lands April 20, 2017.
-
KDE Applications 17.04 To Be Released 20 April
The release schedule for the upcoming KDE Applications 17.04 has been firmed up.
The KDE Applications 17.04 release is scheduled to happen on 20 April. For that to happen, the planned dependency freeze is 16 March, the beta release on 23 March, KDE applications 17.04 Release Candidate on 6 April, and prepping for the actual 17.04 release beginning on 13 April.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Ubuntu Leftovers and Devices/PCs With Ubuntu
Linux Lite Among The Best Lightweight Linux Distributions
Today, we will look at Linux lite 3.2. This is neither a distro aiming to be a lightweight distro nor a distro trying to unleash the power of Linux with all apps preloaded. Instead, It tries to strike that perfect balance between them. Now, almost all of the distros aim to do that then, what is so special about this distro which makes it unique. Well, let me introduce to the distro first and I think why it achieved so much more than other distros becomes clear after that.
Linux Graphics
Recent comments
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
4 weeks 1 day ago
11 weeks 6 days ago
12 weeks 2 days ago
15 weeks 4 days ago
17 weeks 3 days ago
18 weeks 6 days ago
19 weeks 56 min ago
19 weeks 1 day ago