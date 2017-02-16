CruxEX 3.3 (CRUX 3.3)
CruxEX 3.3 Live USB Is Based on CRUX 3.3, Ships with Linux Kernel 4.9.9 and LXDE
GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton was happy to announce the immediate availability for download of a new build of his CruxEX 64-bit Linux Live operating system for personal computers.
Tagged as with the build number 170216, CruxEX 3.3 is based on the recently released CRUX 3.3 operating system and it's powered by a custom compiled Linux 4.9.9 kernel that Arne Exton injected with some extra drivers to support more of the latest and newest hardware components.
CruxEX 3.3 (CRUX 3.3) live USB with LXDE and kernel 4.9.9-exton – Build 170216
CruxEX 3.3 2017 uses the LXDE Desktop environment. I have replaced the original CRUX kernel with “my” special kernel 4.9.9-exton, with support for “extra everything”.
